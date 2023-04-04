Romance Tales: Kalidas Jayaram is dating model Tarini Kalingarayar; A glimpse into their cute love story

Tamil actor Kalidas Jayaram, who is 29 years old is a rising star in Kollywood. He made his debut in the Malayalam film Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000) at the age of seven and played the lead in Balaji Tharaneetharan's directorial venture Oru Pakka Kathai. He is known for his performances like Puthum Pudhu Kaalai, Paava Kadhigal, Jack N Jill, Vikram, and others.

Kalidas Jayaram has finally found love last year. He is currently dating Tarini Kalingarayar, who is a British model. The actor shared pics with Tarini on many occasions, including with his family from Onam celebrations. However, in October, he confirmed his relationship with a romantic pic with Tarini Kalingarayar from a Dubai vacation. The actor posted a picture of them together on a yacht in an evening and as a caption, he has written a white heart emoji. The Paava Kadhaigal actor posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend and they can be seen posing on a cruise in Dubai.

Tarini Kalingarayar with Kalidas Jayaram and family

Tarini also shared a selfie with Kalidas Jayaram on her Instagram stories with 'Kathal Sadugudu' song from Mani Ratnam's 'Alai Payuthey.

Kalidas, the son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, confirmed that he is dating model Tarini Kalingarayar on Instagram. Going by their old photos, Tarini shares a good and comfortable bond with Kalidas and his family. In one of the Onam photos, Kalidas can be seen putting one arm around his girlfriend with his parents' actors Jayaram and Parvathy, and sister Malavika in the same frame. These fam-jam photos were captioned, "To a great day...Ps- spot lil Messi in the first picture." Sitting across from father Jayaram, mother Parvathy, and sister Malavika, the actor can be seen putting one arm around his ladylove.



Kalidas Jayaram's romantic birthday note for his lady love

On Tarini's birthday, the Vikram actor being the doting boyfriend, penned a romantic note to wish her. Sharing a pic from their Dubai vacation, He wrote, "As your birthday is coming to an end @tarini.kalingarayar I can’t thank you enough for a lot of things which I don’t want to mention here and make it sound cringe and I’m forever grateful that u exist in this world !Even though we have a ton of pictures together I choose this particular one coz a desert is a place without expectations and you shower me with unconditional love with no expectations what so ever!Ur my preciousHappy birthday kutty I love you 3000."

About Tarini Kalingarayar

Tarini Kalingarayar is the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India 2021. She is extremely passionate about nature and wildlife as well. The model pursued her Graduation in Visual Communication and has also studied filmmaking. She has been associated with many brands and has also been featured in an advertisement alongside Deepika Padukone.

About Kalidas Jayaram

Kalidas was born the eldest of two children, to actors Jayaram and Parvathy in Perumbavoor, Kerala, India. He has a younger sister Malavika Jayaram. Like his father, he is good at imitating actors, and the mimicry performed during a Vijay TV award show and an advertisement for a chocolate brand made him familiar to people.

Kalidas Jayaram also enjoys a massive fan base among women as they gaga over his handsome looks.

