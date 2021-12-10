Romance Tales: Yash and Radhika Pandit; How destiny got them together

It's rightly said that marriages are made in heaven and one such celebrity couple who makes us truly believe in it is Yash and Radhika Pandit. The Kannada Cinema's most loved couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on December 9. Their every picture together showed how much they mean to each other. KGF star Yash met his ladylove during a shoot, but back then they hardly spoke as Radhika thought that the actor had a lot of attitude.

Their love story took many twists and turns. They met for the first time on the sets of the Television show Nanda Gokula and started dating 10 years after being friends. Initially, Radhika hardly took any initiative to speak with Yash and post the shoot, they didn't try to come in contact with each other.

However, they were destined to be together as an actor who was roped in opposite Radhika was replaced by Yash in the serial Nanda Gokula. The same thing happened again with their debut film, Moggina Manasu.

Slowly, they turned best friends and started spending a lot of time together post the release of their film in 2008. Yash and Radhika have worked together in 4 films.

"We have been the best of friends for a decade, ever since we began working together. It was around five years ago that we realized there is more to our friendship. This happened organically and the decision to get married too has happened in a similar manner," revealed Yash during a throwback interview.

But did you know Radhika took almost 6 months to say 'yes'? To propose and convince his ladylove, Yash had packed a hamper having all Radhika's favourite stuff. He kept it inside the car and later, proposed to her over the phone.

Radhika Pandit during an interview to TOI revealed, "I did take my time. I don't even sign my films immediately and this was a hint on saying yes to marriage,' she laughs. Yash added, 'This is the only grouse she has, which is that I didn't do the proposal in a dramatic way. But, a little known secret is that the proposal scene in Mr & Mrs Ramachari was a gift from my side to her."

They got married in December 2016 in Goa after seeing each other for almost five years. KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to 2 kids- a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv.

On their 5th marriage anniversary yesterday, Yash took his ladylove on a dinner date. Sharing a few photos on Instagram, she wrote, "The effort I had to put in Phew!! Atleast, now we know who the Taskmaster is Why are men so difficult when it comes to pictures anyway!

True love always finds its way, right?