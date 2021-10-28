Romantic: Prabhas’s witty replies to Akash Puri & Ketika Sharma will make you go ROFL

Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma starrer ‘Romantic’ is releasing on Friday. Prabhas participated in a fun interview with Akash and Ketika where he gave a few fun replies. Prabhas had also launched the theatrical trailer for Romantic considering his rapport with Romantic’s producer and Akash’s Puri Jagannadh. The good-humored interview features Prabhas' funny side, as he is seen interacting with the young actors. Ketika introduced herself, saying, "Hi sir, I am Ketika from Delhi, Prabhas replied, saying, 'Hi madam, I am Prabhas from Mogalthuru'.”

Ketika was feeling reluctant and shy about displaying her singing talent so Akash said, “Please imagine this is your bathroom and no one is around. Not even Darling (Prabhas)". Prabhas' witty reply added much fun, as he said "Why would I be in her bathroom? So, no. I am not around. Here you go! I close my eyes, please sing". Directed by debutante Anil Paduri, 'Romantic' also features veteran actress Ramya Krishna in a key role. The film is slated for release on October 29.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Akash spoke about his father and said, “A lot has been written about my father and my careers. People had written us off and went on to say that it’s the end of the road for Puri Jagannadh. I was quite used to these taunts, but the picture has changed after iSmart Shankar became a blockbuster”. Akash added, “All these years I have been enjoying the success of my father. I am sure that a day will come when my father will begin to enjoy my success. My dad has done all he can to see me as a hero on the big screen. Now I am waiting to give my success in return as a precious gift to him.”

