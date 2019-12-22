Romantic's Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam: Puri Jagannadh pens lyrics for the song featuring Akash, Ketika Sharma

The first romantic song Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam from Romantic is out and the lyrics for the same have been penned by Puri Jagannadh.

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri will be seen next in his second film titled, Romantic. Romantic has been the talk of the town and has set high curiosity among the moviegoers ever since the first look of the film was out. Akash Puri will be seen opposite Ketika Sharma and their sizzling chemistry is grabbing all the limelight. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have released the first single from the upcoming intense story. The first romantic song Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam from Romantic is out and the lyrics for the same have been penned by Puri Jagannadh.

Sharing about the same, the filmmaker tweeted, "Had a lovely time writing lyrics for #nuvvunenuekshanam song.' Directed by Anil Madurai and produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme, Romantic is one of the much-talked-about the film. The first single, which got released yesterday is currently trending on social media. It showcases intense and bold chemistry between the lead stars, Akash and Ketika. Interestingly, Puri has also given his voice at the beginning of the song. Music has been given by Sunil Kasyap.

According to reports, Akash Puri will be seen in the role of a slum-dweller. Romantic is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner. Ketika Sharma is making her Tollywood debut with this film and her intense chemistry with Akash has grabbed everyone's attention.

