Rorschach: Mammootty as Luke Anthony looks intriguing in latest BTS stills ahead of film's release
Ahead of the release, Mammootty shared a few BTS still of himself from the film and he looks super stylish in them.
Touted to be one of the most intriguing projects in Malayalam, Mammootty’s Rorschach is all geared up for a big release on October 7. Ahead of the release, the actor shared a few BTS still of himself from the film and he looks super stylish in them. The actor looks young and can be seen posing in the forest. The film revolves around a mysterious man named Luke Anthony, played by Mammootty.
On Friday, September 30, the actor announced that the flick will open in theatres on October 7. He shared a poster to reveal that it had been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate. While Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5, Rorschach will release on Friday, right after Navratri, on October 7.
Take a look at the pics here:
Rorschach is directed by Nisam Basheer. This will be his second directorial venture after the Asif Ali-led romantic drama, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha. Apart from Mammootty, Sharafudeen, Grace Antony, and Kottayam Nazeer will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, NM Badusha has co-produced the project. The music is composed by Midhun Mukundan.
Mammootty will once again be seen as a police officer in the cop thriller Christopher. He recently wrapped up the shoot of the film and release date is expected to be announced soon.
Also Read: THROWBACK: When Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya posed with Shah Rukh Khan at a party; See PIC
Meanwhile, Mammootty is set to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni's Telugu film Agent. He will portray the head of the National Security Agency in the spy thriller. Financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema, the venture will see debutant Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady.