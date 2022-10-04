Rorschach: Mammootty as Luke Anthony looks intriguing in latest BTS stills ahead of film's release

Touted to be one of the most intriguing projects in Malayalam, Mammootty’s Rorschach is all geared up for a big release on October 7. Ahead of the release, the actor shared a few BTS still of himself from the film and he looks super stylish in them. The actor looks young and can be seen posing in the forest. The film revolves around a mysterious man named Luke Anthony, played by Mammootty.

On Friday, September 30, the actor announced that the flick will open in theatres on October 7. He shared a poster to reveal that it had been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate. While Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5, Rorschach will release on Friday, right after Navratri, on October 7.