Rorschach: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan celebrate the success; Surprise the team with special gifts
Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the great success of the megastar's latest film Rorschach, at a grand event held in Kochi on December 7, Wednesday. See PICS...
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the great success of his latest release, Rorschach. The psychological supernatural thriller, which is helmed by Nisam Basheer, received excellent reviews from the audiences and emerged as a major commercial success. Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan who distributed the film, came together to celebrate the success of Rorschach on December 7, Wednesday. The father-son duo made a rare public appearance together at the success bash, which was held in Kochi.
Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty's surprise for the Rorschach team
Mammootty, who is the leading man and producer of Rorschach, and distributor Dulquer Salmaan surprised the cast and crew members of the film with a special gift hamper, at the success bash. The father-son duo gifted a wooden box with a poster of Rorschach, which contains a pair of Apple Airpods and some other goodies. They were accompanied by Sulfath Mammootty and Amaal Salmaan, who graced the stage with the megastar and young crowd puller.
Interestingly, Mammootty gifted a Rolex watch to actor Asif Ali, who played a pivotal character in Rorschach. If the reports are to be believed, the young actor, who is a self-confessed fan of the megastar, had not charged for his role in the film.
Check out the pictures from Rorschach success bash:
About Rorschach
Rorschach marked Mammootty's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Nisam Basheer. The megastar played the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife in the film. Asif Ali appears as the lead antagonist Dileep in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Jagadeesh, Bindu Panicker, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Naseer, and others. Rorschach is produced by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films.
