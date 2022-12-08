Rorschach: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan celebrate the success; Surprise the team with special gifts

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the great success of his latest release, Rorschach . The psychological supernatural thriller, which is helmed by Nisam Basheer, received excellent reviews from the audiences and emerged as a major commercial success. Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan who distributed the film, came together to celebrate the success of Rorschach on December 7, Wednesday. The father-son duo made a rare public appearance together at the success bash, which was held in Kochi.

Mammootty, who is the leading man and producer of Rorschach, and distributor Dulquer Salmaan surprised the cast and crew members of the film with a special gift hamper, at the success bash. The father-son duo gifted a wooden box with a poster of Rorschach, which contains a pair of Apple Airpods and some other goodies. They were accompanied by Sulfath Mammootty and Amaal Salmaan, who graced the stage with the megastar and young crowd puller.

Interestingly, Mammootty gifted a Rolex watch to actor Asif Ali, who played a pivotal character in Rorschach. If the reports are to be believed, the young actor, who is a self-confessed fan of the megastar, had not charged for his role in the film.

Check out the pictures from Rorschach success bash: