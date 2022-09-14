Rorschach: Mammootty is a 'man with a plan' in the latest poster from the nail-biter

Mammootty is all set to take over the big screens yet again with the upcoming thriller, Rorschach. Touted to be one of the most exciting flicks in the coming times, the project will see the superstar in a never seen before avatar. Adding to the buzz of his latest drama, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the movie.

The photograph shows him in a rugged avatar, donning a retro look with a high-neck T-shirt and trousers.

He can be seen giving a stern look as he poses on a sofa. This action thriller has been directed by Nisam Basheer, and bankrolled by Mammootty himself under his home banner Mammootty Kampany. The venture will mark the filmmaker's second directorial drama after the Asif Ali-led romantic drama, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.