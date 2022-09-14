Rorschach: Mammootty is a 'man with a plan' in the latest poster from the nail-biter
Take a look at the latest poster from superstar Mammootty's upcoming thriller, Rorschach.
Mammootty is all set to take over the big screens yet again with the upcoming thriller, Rorschach. Touted to be one of the most exciting flicks in the coming times, the project will see the superstar in a never seen before avatar. Adding to the buzz of his latest drama, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the movie.
The photograph shows him in a rugged avatar, donning a retro look with a high-neck T-shirt and trousers.
He can be seen giving a stern look as he poses on a sofa. This action thriller has been directed by Nisam Basheer, and bankrolled by Mammootty himself under his home banner Mammootty Kampany. The venture will mark the filmmaker's second directorial drama after the Asif Ali-led romantic drama, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.
Mammootty will be seen in the role of Luke Anthony in Rorschach. The cast further includes Sharafudeen, Grace Antony, and Kottayam Nazeer in key roles, along with the rest. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer for the film, and Kiran Das is the editor. Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for the movie. The musician came to light for his work in the Kannada flick Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Rorschach will be hitting the silver screens on the 29th of September this year.
Mammootty will also play an important character in Akhil Akkineni headlined Agent. He will be seen as the head of the national security agency in the spy thriller. Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment along with Surender 2 Cinema, Sakshi Vaidya will be making her acting debut with the flick as the leading lady.
