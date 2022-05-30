Rorschach: Mammootty shares a sneak peek into the shoot of First Look of suspense drama; WATCH

Mammootty has started working on Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha fame director Nissam Basheer's next. The project titled Rorschach is touted to be a suspense drama. A month back, the makers had unveiled the fascinating first look poster for the thriller. The still featured the superstar sitting on a chair in all black with a blood-stained sack covering his face.

Now, Mammootty has shared glimpses from the photoshoot of the first look. Posting a video on Instagram, the Yatra actor wrote, "First look photoshoot “RORSCHACH”. The clip shows the crew of Rorschach prepping to capture the first look of their latest drama.

The shoot of the film is currently underway in Kochi and its nearby places. Earlier, the pictures of Mammootty from the sets of Nissam Basheer’s next went viral on social media.

Also, in an exclusive interview with Kochi Times, the director Nissam Basheer revealed that he had Mammootty in mind when he developed the logline for Rorschach. Sameer Abdul, who is known for his work in the films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, and Iblis has provided the script for the movie.

Coming to the film's technical crew, Midhun Mukundan is the music director for the flick and Anantha Krishnan is the cinematographer. Apart from Mammootty, the venture also features Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker in crucial roles.

Additionally, Mammootty also has Akhil Akkineni-led spy thriller, Agent in his kitty. Financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the action drama will see the superstar in a special role. Composer Hip Hop Thamizha has provided the music for the film and Rasool Ellore has cranked the camera. Naveen Nooli has taken care of the movie's editing. This much-awaited film is expected to come to theatres on 12 August.

