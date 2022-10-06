Rorschach: Mammootty's character, teaser to intense posters, 5 things to know about thriller film

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is gearing up for the biggest release of his upcoming film Rorschach on October 7. The movie is helmed by young filmmaker Nisam Basheer. Touted to be an intense psychological action film, Rorschach promises to show Mammootty as a new character and fans are super excited for the film. The Malayalam superstar will be portraying a never-seen-before character in this movie and that seems to be garnering quite a bit of attention from audiences. Rorschach is touted to be one of the most intriguing and awaited movies of the year in the Malayalam industry. To raise the anticipation of movie buffs, a day before the release, the makers shared a teaser video and it promises a spine-chilling thriller drama. From the teaser, and BTS pics to Mammootty's role in Rorschach, everything you need to know about the film.

Rorschach pre-release teaser Ahead of the release, Mammootty shared a pre-release teaser of Rorschach and it promises spine-chilling thrilling elements with edge-of-seat experience in theaters. This video drops a glimpse of another masked face man whom Mammootty welcomes. It is a psychological thriller and also deals with relationships and emotions. The cinematography and background music gives goosebumps and set right to the crux.



Rorschach's Plot The film seems to be set against the backdrop of a sleepy town, which is jolted into alertness with the arrival of a strange man. There also seems to be an untimely death caused by an accident, that’s affecting the peace of people living in the town. Believed to be an extreme thriller with a layered plot, the movie will have. Mammootty's role in Rorschach Mammootty will be playing the role of Luke Antony, a mysterious man, who is on a plan of revenge in the film. Going by the teaser, looks like it would be a dual role and hints at him as a serial killer. There is someone else hiding behind the mask through the teaser. However, it is unclear if the masked character facing Luke Anthony is Mammootty or someone else. But who is good and bad among the dual characters is suspense right in mind among audiences.



Poster and BTS pics of Mammootty from Rorschach The official posters of Rorschach hint that the film deals with a subject that is entirely new to Malayalam cinema. Mammootty’s never-before-seen avatar have been grabbing eyeballs on social media. BTS pics of the actor have also created a huge buzz on social media. The actor shared a few BTS still of himself from the film and he looks super stylish in them. Mammooty in a spine-chilling avatar gears up to deal with his 'prey' and the intensity in his eyes is hard to miss.

