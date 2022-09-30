Rorschach: Mammootty's psychological thriller to release on October 7

Mammootty is all ready to rule the silver screens as Luke Anthony in the upcoming psychological action thriller Rorschach. Now, the makers have announced the release date for the film. This much-awaited drama will be releasing in the cinema halls next month. Sharing the release date of his next, the superstar tweeted, "#Rorschach Censored with U/A Certificate! Releasing Worldwide On October 7, 2022." The movie has been given a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Apart from Mammootty, Sharafudeen, Grace Antony, and Kottayam Nazeer will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Kiran Das is the editor. Meanwhile, Midhun Mukundan provided the music for Rorschach. In addition to this, Sameer Abdul, who is known for ventures like Adventures of Omanakuttan, and Iblis, has penned the script for the film. Backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, NM Badusha has co-produced the project.

