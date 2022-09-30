Rorschach: Mammootty's psychological thriller to release on October 7
Mammootty's forthcoming suspense drama Rorschach will be released in the theatres on October 7.
Mammootty is all ready to rule the silver screens as Luke Anthony in the upcoming psychological action thriller Rorschach. Now, the makers have announced the release date for the film. This much-awaited drama will be releasing in the cinema halls next month. Sharing the release date of his next, the superstar tweeted, "#Rorschach Censored with U/A Certificate! Releasing Worldwide On October 7, 2022." The movie has been given a U/A certificate from the censor board.
Apart from Mammootty, Sharafudeen, Grace Antony, and Kottayam Nazeer will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Kiran Das is the editor. Meanwhile, Midhun Mukundan provided the music for Rorschach. In addition to this, Sameer Abdul, who is known for ventures like Adventures of Omanakuttan, and Iblis, has penned the script for the film. Backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, NM Badusha has co-produced the project.
Check out the post below:
Furthermore, Mammootty has also signed up to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. He will portray the head of the National Security Agency in the spy thriller. Financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema, the venture will see debutant Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady.
Over and above this, Mammootty will once again be seen as a police officer in the cop thriller Christopher. Commemorating the completion of the film shoot, the protagonist tweeted, “Completed my portions for #Christopher today. It was great filming with @unnikrishnanb and team.” The director also thanked Mammootty through an internet post that read, “Mammukka finished his stint in Christopher today. It was magical filming him. Thank you for everything, Mammukka.”
Also Read: Mammootty's Rorschach: Official release date to be announced soon; New poster of suspense flick OUT