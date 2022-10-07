Rorschach Movie Review: A subversive Mammootty performance elevates this innovative character experiment

Mammootty's Rorschach Movie Review: Rorschach is all about structure. By structure, I mean the sequential assembly of story beats as well as the basic structure of derivative revenge as shown in our films over the years. The film breaks down the run-of-the-mill revenge logline into a meticulously thought-out dark meditation on the morality of despair that morphs into a remorseless strive for vengeance. The screenplay plays around with the familiar beats of the template and subverts the existing mainstays with tweaks in the narrative congruity and sequential design of events. The film is about a travelling loner who settles down in a half-constructed house in a village and the bond that he forms with the members of the locality and a grieving family (from the elder son’s unexpected death), a strangely assorted, self-centred lot, a fact revealed early on. Sameer Abdula’s clever screenplay does not grope around in its surface intricacies and conveniences but relies on the unsaid word and derogatory glances that the characters share behind concealed looks and calls for help. For instance, Luke Anthony (Mammootty comes across Sujatha (Grace Anthony) in a hospital scene in the former half. The writing in this scene feels so economic in setting up Luke’s attitude in approaching her for what he really wants and what he shows to be his real motive, which visibly disturbs her. This offhandedness in writing is punctuated nicely by Mammootty who makes Luke a despicably cunning version of a likeable man, who keeps his cards close.

The director of the divisive sex ed PSA-like character drama Kettiyollanu Enthe Maalakha - Nisham Basheer cranks up the style quotient and suspense in his sophomore outing, which follows a more visually motivated narrative grammar. The filmmaking misguides our attention and the camera follows around Luke from Hayward's perspectives and adds to the intrigue, as the film walks the tightrope of being the psychoanalysis of a vengeful protagonist and an intelligent subversion of the central plot device of pent-up personal revenge. There are beautifully juxtaposed and back-and-forth assembly of simultaneous scenes that are ordinary reveals on paper but the editing choices and visual cutaways add gravitas to the stakes and mood, that the film goes for in its tense sequences. Check out the Rorschach trailer below: