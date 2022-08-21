Rorschach Second Look: Mammootty is a 'man with a plan', both vicious and pleasing, in his suspense drama

As you might already know, superstar Mammootty will next entertain his fans with the action thriller, Rorschach. Adding to the hype of this Nissam Basheer's directorial, the makers have unveiled the second look poster of this forthcoming suspense drama. The photo shows the superstar lying against a hill, which also happens to be the face of a masked man, just like in the first look poster from the flick. Sharing the still, the star wrote on Instagram, "Presenting the Second Look Poster of @rorschachmovieofficial".

Backed by Mammootty himself, under his home banner Mammootty Kampany, NM Badusha has co-producer the movie. The project will also see Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker in pivotal roles, among others. Sameer Abdul, who is credited with ventures like Adventures of Omanakuttan, and Iblis has penned the script for Rorschach. While Midhun Mukundan is on board the team as music director, Anantha Krishnan is the cinematographer for the flick.

Check out the poster below:

If the reports are to be believed, the makers plan to release this much-talked-about drama on the 7th of September this year, which is also Mammotty's 71st birthday. However, an official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.

On a different front, Mammootty recently paid a visit to Mohanlal's new home. The superstar duo even posed for a memorable photo together. The photograph shows Mohanlal and Mammootty smiling for the cameras as the Alone actor looks sharp in a black t-shirt, while Mammootty opts for a striped red shirt. Posting the click on twitter, the Yatra actor penned, "At Lal's new house". Mohanlal also dropped the photo on Twitter, with the caption, "Ichakka".

Also Read: Mollywood legends Mohanlal and Mammootty unite at former's new home; See PIC