Rorschach Second Look: Mammootty is a 'man with a plan', both vicious and pleasing, in his suspense drama
The makers of superstar Mammootty's action thriller Rorschach have released the second look poster from Nissam Basheer's directorial, check it out.
As you might already know, superstar Mammootty will next entertain his fans with the action thriller, Rorschach. Adding to the hype of this Nissam Basheer's directorial, the makers have unveiled the second look poster of this forthcoming suspense drama. The photo shows the superstar lying against a hill, which also happens to be the face of a masked man, just like in the first look poster from the flick. Sharing the still, the star wrote on Instagram, "Presenting the Second Look Poster of @rorschachmovieofficial".
Check out the poster below:
If the reports are to be believed, the makers plan to release this much-talked-about drama on the 7th of September this year, which is also Mammotty's 71st birthday. However, an official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.
