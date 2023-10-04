Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran’s film Paradise presented by Mani Ratnam set to receive global premiere; Details Inside

Paradise, a film starring Malayalam actors Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage is set to debut at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on 7th October, 2023. The film which is produced by Newton Cinemas is being presented by Mani Ratnam under the banner of his production company, Madras Talkies. Sri Lankan actors like Mahendra Perera and Shyam Fernando are also expected to portray prominent roles in the film.

The screenplay for the film is written by Prasanna and Anushka Senanayake, with the cinematography being handled by filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. The editing of the film was fulfilled by Sreekar Prasad while composer K (Krishna Kumar) helmed the music of the movie.

28th Busan International Film Festival

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 4 to October 13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea. The opening ceremony will be hosted by Song Kang-ho of ‘Parasite’ fame, with Park Eun-bin serving as the ceremony's moderator. Beginning with Jang Kun-jae's South Korean film Because I Hate Korea, 269 films will be presented, including 209 officially invited films from 69 nations. Jung Sung-il, a South Korean cinema critic, director, and screenwriter, will preside over the jury as Chairman of the festival's main competition division.

Moreover, Paradise is competing for the Kim Jiseok Award which is the award given to the most attractive films that reflect the contemporary standing of Asian cinema in accordance with the late Kim Jiseok's intent.

About Paradise

Paradise is a film set amid the 2022 Sri Lanka financial crisis, which caused shortages of basic utilities and widespread unrest in the country. As per reports, the film is expected to be a gripping tale of love and crime which takes the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout the film. The film is said to particularly focus on the lead characters which shows how a crisis exposes the true nature of an individual and the disparities in the seemingly wonderful relationship they share. The film is set to be released in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Sinhalese languages.

Roshan Mathew is a familiar face for Malayalam film audiences and is known for his exemplary performances in various films. He was last seen in the 2023 film Dhoomam featuring Fahadh Faasil. Actress Darshana Rajendran is also known for her realistic and relatable acting performances across her filmography particularly catching the viewers’ attention from movies like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Hridayam.

ALSO READ: Dhoomam Twitter Review: Did Fahadh Faasil starrer manage to live up to audience’s expectations? Find out