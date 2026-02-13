Roslin OTT Release: When and where to watch Vineeth, Meena’s drama thriller web series with Jeethu Joseph as showrunner

Roslin: Secret Stories is an upcoming drama thriller web series with Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner. With Vineeth and Meena in the lead roles, here are the streaming details about the show.

When and where to watch Roslin: Secret Stories

Roslin: Secret Stories is slated to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from February 27, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform on its social media handle along with the trailer.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Presenting the official trailer of Hotstar Specials Roslin: Secret Stories, streaming from February 27, only on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.”

Official trailer and plot of Roslin: Secret Stories

Roslin: Secret Stories follows the story of Roslin, aka Rose, a young girl who is psychologically haunted by a man with green eyes. While her parents suggest that the entire ordeal is due to the books she reads and advise her to attend counselling sessions, the girl continues to see the green-eyed man in her dreams and eventually even in real life.

As the story progresses, a mysterious man enters the girl’s world as a house guest, and he has the same green eyes. What mysteries lie behind the man, and whether Roslin manages to escape the haunting, are explored in the web series.

Cast and crew of Roslin: Secret Stories

Roslin: Secret Stories stars Moothon fame Sanjana Dipu in the lead role, with actors Vineeth and Meena as co-leads. Moreover, actors Hakkim Shah, TG Ravi, Sirai fame Anishma Anilkumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Aroop Sivadas, and others play pivotal roles.

Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, the web series has Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner. Additionally, popular lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the series’ story and screenplay.

Interestingly, director Sumesh previously worked as an associate to Jeethu Joseph on Mohanlal-starrer films such as 12th Man and Drishyam 2.

Vineeth and Meena’s work front

Actor Vineeth was last seen in a supporting role in the movie Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the feel-good horror comedy film is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

On the other hand, Meena will next appear in a lead role in Drishyam 3, reprising her role from the previous installments.

