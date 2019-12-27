Rosshan Andrrews OPENS UP on his experience of working as an actor

Director Rosshan Andrrews, who made his acting debut in Mollywood film Prathi Poovankozhi, opens up about his experience as an actor.

Rosshan Andrrews took us to the edge of our seats with his gripping performance in Prathi Poovankozhi. After about 14 years as a director, Rosshan Andrrews stepped in front of the camera, to play the role of a hateful rowdy named Antappan in Prathi Poovankozhi. Rosshan had to play the role himself, after the original actor for the part had scheduling conflicts. It will only be fair to say that Antappan is one of the scariest characters to be seen on-screen and Rosshan’s performance as a thug was laudable.

Andrrews was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express, “I don’t ask for others' opinions about my performance. I directed myself. I look at the monitor, do the shot divisions myself, put my assistant director in the right place and clear everything with him. I then go and perform. When I get back to the monitor and feel that something is off, I go and correct it. That’s all.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. Manju Warrier, who has been proving in dynamic roles in south entertainment industry, played the lead role in Prathi Poovankozhi. It is to be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You? was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

