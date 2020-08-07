‘Rowdy Baby’ Sai Pallavi’s still from Maari 2 proves that she can ace any role; Take a look

The song Rowdy Baby from the film is still found in the playlist of people in Tamil Nadu, and it was a huge hit in 2019.

Sai Pallavi’s role as Araathu Aanandhi in Maari 2 is simply unforgettable. Just like the name suggests, her role in the film was that of an uncontrollable, rugged, auto driver. This film came as a sweet surprise to her fans as it showed Sai Pallavi in an entirely different avatar. It was unlike any other character Sai Pallavi has played in her other films. The song Rowdy Baby from the film is still found in the playlist of people in Tamil Nadu, and it was a huge hit in 2019.

Though the Dhanush starrer had a heartbreaking end for the fans of Sai Pallavi, she played the character so well, that it would make anyone get teary-eyed. Sai Pallavi’s character in the film still remains favourite of her fans, even though the film didn't do well at the Box Office. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film also starred Tovino Thomas in a pivotal role. Check out the throwback photo of Sai Pallavi as our favourite Rowdy Baby right here:

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty. In Virata Parvam, she will share the screen space with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in other pivotal roles. Virata Parvam’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. She also has in her kitty, Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Also Read: When Sai Pallavi and her sister had a barrel of laughter in this THROWBACK photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×