Rowdy Boys, 7 Days 6 Nights and Super Machi: South movies back in action for Pongal and Sankranthi release

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which was initially scheduled for theatrical release on January 7 has been postponed as many Indian states are closing theatres. Amidst this, a lot of Tamil and Telugu films have decided to secure Sankranthi and Pongal as their film's release.

The makers of Rowdy Boys have confirmed the Sankranthi release. The film which happens to be the launchpad of Ashish Reddy, the nephew of Dil Raju, is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. "Get ready to meet the #RowdyBoys in a theatre near you. IN THEATRES THIS SANKRANTHI," the makers tweeted.

Two more films have locked Pongal/Sankranthi slot as RRR gets postponed. MS Raju's upcoming new-age romantic flick titled '7 Days 6 Nights' is set to release this Sankranthi.

On the other hand, Kalyaan Dev's Super Machi is gearing up for Pongal 2022 release. The film will release worldwide in theatres on Jan 14, 2022. Super Machi is written and directed by Puli Vasu of Chi La Sow Sravanthi fame and it also stars Rachita Ram, marking her debut in Telugu.

