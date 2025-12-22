Rowdy Janardhana Title Glimpse: Violence gets a new name as Vijay Deverakonda unleashes inner demons; aims for Dec 2026 release

Vijay Deverakonda has finally announced his next movie, officially titled Rowdy Janardhana. The makers have unveiled an intense and gritty title glimpse and announced that the film is aiming for a December 2026 release.

Rowdy Janardhana Title Glimpse OUT

The 2-minute-and-7-second title glimpse of Rowdy Janardhana begins with a voice-over narration by Vijay Deverakonda. His character narrates the tale of a vicious demon, revealing in the end how he sees the demon within himself. The actor adopts a Telugu accent from the East Godavari region, sporting long hair and a twirling, bushy moustache, and looks dapper in the glimpse.

With his intense new avatar, Vijay embodies a completely transformed look, flaunting his muscles as he slashes through his rivals in a violent spree. The actor is seen wearing a lungi while fighting, offering a glimpse into a rooted and rustic world.

As he takes on more opponents, he declares that while many in his region may call themselves “Rowdy,” he alone has earned it as his true identity, to the extent that it even serves as his name, making him Rowdy Janardhana.

Interestingly, the makers have unveiled multiple title glimpses in different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Moreover, Vijay himself has dubbed for all the versions, making the glimpses as authentic as possible.

Rowdy Janardhana is directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, who previously helmed the romantic drama Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and penned Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

With Dil Raju bankrolling the project, the film will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The film’s songs and background score are composed by Bramayugam and Diés Iraé fame Christo Xavier, with Anend C. Chandran handling the cinematography.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the lead role in Kingdom. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the spy action thriller also starred Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Vijay is currently shooting for his period action venture, tentatively titled VD14, which is being directed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan.

