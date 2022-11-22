RRR 2 story is locked; Writer Vijayendra Prasad drops an exciting UPDATE on SS Rajamouli's film
SS Rajamouli's RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is getting a sequel. Writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the story of RRR 2 is locked.
RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry. The period action drama featured popular Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. RRR is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the renowned writer, and father of director SS Rajamouli. Earlier, during the screening of RRR in Chicago, the master craftsman revealed that he would love to make a sequel to RRR. Now, writer Vijayendra Prasad has finally dropped an exciting update on RRR 2.
SS Rajamouli about RRR 2
When he was asked whether RRR will get a sequel, SS Rajamouli replied: “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.” The filmmaker's revelation came out as a great surprise for the film fanatics, who are absolutely in love with the world he created with Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film.
RRR 2 story is locked, confirms Vijayendra Prasad
Interestingly, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has officially confirmed that the story of RRR 2 is finally locked. The veteran scenarist confirmed that the film's team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise," to the much excitement of Telugu cinema lovers. In that case, we can expect a massive update on RRR 2, in a couple of months.
RRR 2: Possibilities
For the uninitiated, RRR narrated a fictional story based on a hypothetical bonding of two real-life freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan appeared in the role of Sitarama Raju in the film, while Jr NTR played Komuram Bheem. If RRR 2 is being made, there are high chances for the film to be based on a different story, based on the Telugu states of the pre-Independence era.
Even though Ram Charan and Jr NTR are expected to make a comeback as Sitarama Raju and Bheem, there are high chances for the film to be just a spiritual sequel and not an actual continuation of RRR. However, the makers will reveal more details regarding the plot and lead characters of RRR 2, only after the final draft of the screenplay in locked.
