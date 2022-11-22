RRR 2 story is locked; Writer Vijayendra Prasad drops an exciting UPDATE on SS Rajamouli's film

RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry. The period action drama featured popular Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. RRR is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the renowned writer, and father of director SS Rajamouli. Earlier, during the screening of RRR in Chicago, the master craftsman revealed that he would love to make a sequel to RRR. Now, writer Vijayendra Prasad has finally dropped an exciting update on RRR 2. SS Rajamouli about RRR 2

When he was asked whether RRR will get a sequel, SS Rajamouli replied: “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.” The filmmaker's revelation came out as a great surprise for the film fanatics, who are absolutely in love with the world he created with Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film. RRR 2 story is locked, confirms Vijayendra Prasad Interestingly, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has officially confirmed that the story of RRR 2 is finally locked. The veteran scenarist confirmed that the film's team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise," to the much excitement of Telugu cinema lovers. In that case, we can expect a massive update on RRR 2, in a couple of months.