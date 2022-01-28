RRR: 6 times SS Rajamouli heaped praises on Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitaramaraju

Many big-budget and pan-Indian movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam have postponed their releases due to the surge in COVDI-19 cases in the nation. As movie buffs are waiting for the film since a very long time, the excitement seems far from fizzing out. However, as the pandemic situation is not in anyone's hands, fans are also showing undeterred support and keeping their hopes high on the film by recalling special moments from the promotions of the film. There is one post that is going quite viral and it is the compilation of what SS Rajamouli said about Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. The magnificent duo, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan, who delivered a blockbuster hit with Magadheera have accelerated the expectations in multifold with RRR. On that note, here are a few times the director heaped praises for Ram Charan.

Here is the compilation of quotes of what SS Rajamouli said about Ram Charan and went viral onTwitter.

1. “I probably like Ram a bit more than Bheem”

2. “Charan’s intense screen presence”

3. “Ram Charan is my hero; I have learnt a lot from Charan.”

4. “Ram Charan’s intro shot in RRR is the best shot in my entire career.”

5. “Charan’s Demi God presence as Alluri”

6. “He will fit into any role you throw at him”

SS Rajamouli has always been vocal about his admiration for Ram Charan and this is proof of an awesome bond they share with each other. A man of vision like Rajamouli appreciating the star speaks volumes about the hard work Ram Charan has poured into RRR and fans can't wait to witness this magic on the big screen.

RRR is now set to release either on March 18th or April 28th, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

