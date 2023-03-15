RRR actor Jr NTR opens up about his love for Brad Pitt; Wants to share the screen with the Hollywood star

Jr NTR, the popular star of the Telugu film industry, is currently on a high with the massive achievements made by his blockbuster outing, RRR. As you may know, the much-celebrated 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli directorial won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song, this year. Thus, RRR has emerged as the first-ever Indian production film to win the Academy Award. Jr NTR, who attended the prestigious event, interacted with the media there and opened up about his love for the renowned Hollywood star, Brad Pitt.

Jr NTR about his admiration for Brad Pitt

In his chat with the media, Jr NTR extensively spoke about his love for world cinema and opened up about his deep admiration for the renowned Hollywood superstar, Brad Pitt. When asked about one actor he would love to meet at the Oscars, the popular actor was quick to chime in Brad Pitt. "I love him!! I love the dedication Brad Pitt has towards his films, I love the way he acts, I love the way he walks So for me everything about Brad Pitt is great," revealed Jr NTR.

Jr NTR wishes to share the screen with Brad Pitt

Interestingly, Jr NTR also revealed that he would like to share the screen with Brad Pitt sometime in the future. When further asked about one film NTR would love to team up with Brad Pitt, the RRR star said: "I would love to be Hector is Troy but not die."

ALSO READ: From being fat shamed to having six packs physique, a journey of Jr NTR's physical transformation