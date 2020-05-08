RRR actor Jr NTR pays salaries in advance; Assures financial aid to his employees whenever necessary

Tollywood megastar Jr NTR has offered to pay advance salaries to his employees and promised financial aid to their families.

As the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s of RRR has been brought to a halt due to the ongoing lockdown to control Coronavirus, Jr NTR has been following government’s advisories by staying at home and maintaining social distance. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the actor has been keeping a low profile. Now, a piece of news surfaced online stating that Jr NTR has been paying salaries in advance to his employees and he has also assured to take care of their financial situations if needed.

The actor recently made headlines after he donated Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI to help daily wage workers combat the situation. On the work front, it was recently announced that he will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his next film. Media reports suggest that the film will be rolled on floors by the end of this year if everything goes as per the plan. This film will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram, after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was released in 2018. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was well received by the audience and critics alike.

Coming back to NTR30, the film will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts. More details about the film are awaited. He is currently busy with the works of his next film RRR, in which Ram Charan will also be seen as a lead actor. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

