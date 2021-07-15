RRR actor Ram Charan to be the first guest on Jr NTR's upcoming TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu?

Jr NTR will be hosting the fifth season of the upcoming television show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and reportedly Ram Charan will be the first guest.

Jr NTR is one of the biggest and popular actors of Tollywood. The busy actor is all set to host the Television show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which will be aired soon on Gemini TV. The RRR actor is hosting the fifth season and recently a promotional video was released, where he was seen looking dapper and excited for the show. Currently, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is one of the most awaited Telugu shows for the audience. As the curiosity and excitement is already high with NTR hosting the show, now there is a buzz that Ram Charan will be the first guest on the show.

According to the latest reports, as the show is gearing up to air soon, Ram Charan aka Sita Ramaraju will be the first guest while Jr NTR aka Komaram bheem will be hosting. The duo is the most celebrated pair right now because of their multi starrer movie RRR. If reports are true, it would be a visible treat for fans to get a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the television before the big release of RRR in theatres.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently filming for the upcoming multi-star cast film RRR. This movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and features an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, , Olivia Morris, , Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. The plot of the film is loosely based on the lives of the freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The Roar of RRR, which is a BTS video was released today and is creating hype all over the social media. The movie is slated to release on October 13, 2021.

