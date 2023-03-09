RRR actor Ram Charan confirms first-ever Hollywood project, announcement to be made soon

Ram Charan has become a global star after his noteworthy performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster. The actor is currently attending promotional interviews with International media for RRR ahead of the Oscars and confirmed his Hollywood project.

Speaking with Sam Fragoso on his podcast show, Ram Charan revealed that his Hollywood project is confirmed and will be announced soon. “Yes, we are in talks, definitely.” He further added, “the talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months.”

Charan further also expressed that he wants to work with Hollywood celebs like Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. In fact, he was recently also called Brad Pitt of India, in a recent chat show. He also reacted to that and said he looks up to Brad Pitt but never thinks he is him.



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song will also be performed live on the stage on the awards night. The entire team of RRR are expected to attend the biggest awards of cinema.

Ram Charan shares his father Chiranjeevi's reaction to bagging an Oscar nomination for RRR and said, "It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and the 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement. But today we have been nominated and on the list and now waiting. He told me the value of it as younger actors, we don't know the value of this so early in our career but he knows the value and I truly believe, that we are praying for this for everyone in India too, not just actors but it is like India winning an Olympic gold medal, I do not run but I only the feeling when my Indian sportsperson holds that medal, The Oscars is like an Olympic Gold medal equivalent for us."



