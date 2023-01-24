RRR actor Ram Charan keeps his airport look comfy and basic in all black; VIDEO

RRR star Ram Charan is one of the most papped celebs in the South film industry. Today, the actor got clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading out of the city. He set major fashion goals with his travel look that is all things comfy, and basic yet super stylish. The actor definitely knows how to stand out even with a basic look and is one of the most handsome and stylish actors in the film industry. Ram Charan opted for comfy casuals in all black. The actor wore a black tee paired up with matching pants. However, he took the simple attire top-notch with luxe accessories like multicoloured shoes, a watch on his hand, and sunglasses. The RRR actor covered his face with a mask as he got clicked at the airport.

Ram Charan was seen walking with security around him and also waved at the paps, who were waiting for him. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his RRR team are eyeing for the Oscars 2023. The actor was highly praised for his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SA Rajamouli's magnum opus. The makers sent in nominations in various and the final list will be announced tonight at 7 PM. It is to be awaited and watched if RRR will make it to the Oscars nominations list. Upcoming projects Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is tentatively called RC15 and has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script for RC15 and S Thaman composed the music. Ram Charan also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut as a director with the blockbuster film Uppena. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn hopes SS Rajamouli's RRR gets maximum nominations at Oscars 2023; Keeps his fingers crossed