RRR actor Ram Charan meets 'Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams ahead of Oscars; Desires to work with him

Ram Charan, who is currently in the US promoting RRR ahead of the Oscars, met Star Wars director J J Abrams for Soiree. The RRR actor reportedly got a personal invitation from the American director for a soiree. He shared a few pics with Abrams and called himself a 'big fan'. Earlier, Charan also expressed working with the filmmaker.

Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a few pics with JJ Abrams as he met him in the US. He wrote, wrote, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial". In the pics, Charan is seen looking sharp in a blue suit as he posed beside Abrams, who wore a grey suit. Both the stars are all smiles in the pics.

Ram Charan wants to work with JJ Abrams

Earlier, Ram Charan also expressed to work with the American filmmaker. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when Ram Charan was asked which directors he wants to work with in Hollywood. The RRR star said, There are a lot of them. I want to work with Mr JJ Abrams, Quentin Tarantino is my all-time favourite. I grew up watching so many of his films. He's had a big influence and Inglourious Basterds is on my playlist on Sundays."

Well, recently, Ram Charan also confirmed his first-ever Hollywood project. The actor also revealed that the official announcement will be made soon.

RRR for Oscars

Ram Charan has become a global star to post his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor is being loved by Western audiences and media during the promotional spree for the Oscars. He is the first South celeb to attend shows like Good Morning America, KTLA Entertainment, Sam podcast, and others.

RRR's Naatu Naatu song, which is composed by MM Keeravani, has been nominated for Oscars 2023. While the song will be performed live on stage by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not dance on stage as they stated that it would have a lot of rehearses, energy and effort to do.