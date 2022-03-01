RRR actors Ram Charan & Jr NTR look engrossed in mobile photos as they chill on lawn in a candid pic

Fans can barely wait for 25 March to witness SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is one of the most awaited Pan-India projects at the moment. In order to keep the excitement alive, the makers have shared a behind the scene still from the periodic drama.

One can see, leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan lying in the grass, scrolling down their phones. The post was captioned, “Scrolling when the camera isn’t Rolling”.

Check out the post below:

‘RRR’ has been making headlines since the day it was announced. Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt along with maker SS Rajamouli have also been actively increasing fans’ curiosity in the venture by sharing sneak peeks into their roles on social media. Jr NTR will be seen as revolutionary Komaram Bheem, the protector of the Gond tribe, while Ram Charan plays cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will portray the role of Sita, a simple yet strong-minded girl.

Financed by D. V. V. Danayya production, ‘RRR’ enjoys an ensemble cast from across industries including Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran. M. M. Keeravani has provided the music for this film, and cinematography has been taken care of by K. K. Senthil Kumar.

The entire film fraternity has been waiting with bated breath for the project’s release. But as luck would have it, ‘RRR’ kept getting pushed due to the COVID-19 situation. Now, finally, the film is all set to release in theatres across India.

