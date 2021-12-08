RRR: Ahead of trailer, SS Rajamouli shares BTS videos of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

As the much anticipated RRR trailer is set to release tomorrow, the makers are also leaving no stone to make fans excited every minute. Yesterday, the makers shared BTS videos of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's characters respectively.

While Ram Charan's video says Brace for Ram flaunting his ripped physique, Alia Bhatt's video shows her prep for being Sita and nailing it. Although Ajay Devgn's character is not much revealed, it looks powerful.

In RRR, Jr NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The trailer of RRR will release tomorrow, Dec 9 and the time is yet to be announced. The make might announce today or tomorrow about the exact time.

Also Read: Ram Charan says 'grown up beautiful' as he shares heartwarming photo with Rana Daggubati from a wedding

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022, also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.