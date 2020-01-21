RRR: Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli share a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today; See Pics

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli shared a delightful moment as they begin shooting for RRR today. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is working on his upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and we just can't wait to know what's in the stores for us. The 80 per cent of the film's shoot is complete and finally, Bollywood actor has joined RRR team in Hyderabad. As earlier we revealed, Ajay Devgn has landed in Hyderabad for the film's shoot and now, the makers have shared a couple of on sets pictures on Twitter. Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli shared a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today.

The RRR official handle tweeted, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!." While nothing about Ajay Devgn's role has been revealed yet, reportedly, the actor will be seen playing Ram Charan's father in the film. The film marks Tanaji actor Ajay Devgn's debut in the South Indian cinema and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. RRR also stars in the supporting role. The actress is paired opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming big-budget film.

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/NGJ3zw7BZA — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 21, 2020

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

RRR is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The makers of the film recently roped in international face Olivia Morris who will be paired opposite Jr NTR.

How excited are you for RRR? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More