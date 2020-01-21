RRR: Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli share a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today; See Pics
After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is working on his upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and we just can't wait to know what's in the stores for us. The 80 per cent of the film's shoot is complete and finally, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has joined RRR team in Hyderabad. As earlier we revealed, Ajay Devgn has landed in Hyderabad for the film's shoot and now, the makers have shared a couple of on sets pictures on Twitter. Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli shared a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today.
All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/NGJ3zw7BZA
— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 21, 2020
RRR is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The makers of the film recently roped in international face Olivia Morris who will be paired opposite Jr NTR.
