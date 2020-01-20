RRR: Ajay Devgn spotted at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for the shooting of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer

Ajay Devgn has joined Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR team today. The Tanhaji actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 20 as he arrived for the shooting of the upcoming period drama.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The film was announced last year and since then, it is only setting high curiosity among the moviegoers. The Telugu film will also star Bollywood stars and in important roles. While Alia is yet to shoot for her portion in the film, Ajay Devgn has joined the RRR team today. The Tanhaji actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 20 as he arrived for the shooting of the upcoming period drama. One can see in the photos, Ajay looking all cool in his casuals as he lands in Hyderabad.

Talking about the film, RRR also stars international face Olivia Morris opposite Jr NTR. The film is being made on a huge budget was locked for July 2020 release but according to the latest update, RRR is set to hit the screens in October 2020. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Meanwhile, check out Ajay Devgn's airport photos below.

Also Read: RRR: Kichcha Sudeep breaks his silence on rumours of playing police officer in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer

RRR is set against the pre-independence era and it is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. After Baahubali franchise, fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores next.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More