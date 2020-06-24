RRR: Ajay Devgn's character to play guru to Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this period drama?

RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others. And now Ajay Devgn's character details may intrigue fans even more. Read on to know.

After his illustrious Baahubali project, SS Rajamouli will be returning with RRR: Rise Revolt Roar, a period drama. The film's shooting came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and now the makers are planning to resume shoot as restrictions begin to ease. For the unversed, RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and among others. And now Ajay Devgn's character details may intrigue fans even more.

According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay Devgn is set to play a nationalist and a guru to Jr NTR and Ram Charan who will be essaying the roles of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. A source revealed, "“Ajay has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated. He appears in the flashback scenes."

While Ajay's role is not a full-fledged one, the actor was excited about it and said yes within few minutes of the narration. The source also revealed that there were a few actors in the running for the role, but the 'Tanhaji' actor turned out to be the unanimous choice. "Though it is an extended cameo, his track will remind one of his National Award-winning performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and sets the tone for the drama involving the two leads," the source added.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has been learning Telugu for her role and trying to get it right in order to express herself better and do justice to the part.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

