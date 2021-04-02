RRR: Ajay Devgn's never seen before strongest avatar proves he's a strong force to reckon with; WATCH

The first look motion poster of Ajay Devgn from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been released today as a gift to his fans.

After 's first look as Sita, the makers of RRR have finally unveiled 's never seen before avatar from the film. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers have surprised Ajay Devgn fans with the first look on his birthday. RRR's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion." From his powerful voice to intense look, Devgn's never seen before strongest avatar proves he's a strong force to reckon with. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR also features international stars Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Setting an excitement among the moviegoers ahead of his first look from SS Rajamouli directorial, Ajay Devgn had tweeted, "It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can't wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character." RRR is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects that is releasing in 2021. The movie buffs are pretty excited and can't keep calm to know what's in store for them.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also shared the first look motion poster of AD from RRR and wrote, "He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!"

RRR is set in the 1920s pre-Independence era and will showcase the story of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

The SS Rajamouli directorial will release on October 13, 2021 in multiple languages. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and has music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Credits :Twitter

