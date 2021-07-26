RRR: Alia Bhatt aka Sita wraps up shooting for her schedule in Hyderabad

RRR is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie of the year. Since its inception, the movie has been carrying massive expectations owing to its director and the star cast. The movie’s shooting came to a brief pause due to the second wave of the Coronavirus and only recently resumed the shoot. However, the team is in the final leg of shoot as it is slated to release in October. , who recently joined the RRR sets in Hyderabad, wrapped up her portions.

Alia Bhatt, who is essaying the role of Sita in the film, wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and is back to her hometown Mumbai. She also took over the Instagram handle of RRR for a few days and had been sharing BTS (behind-the-scene) photos and videos. Yesterday (July 25), she wrapped up the shooting of RRR and shared the same on Instagram. She posted a boomerang video of her waving hands at the camera. The actress wrote, "Home bound, this was fun. See you soon (sic)"

The makers recently also announced that a BTS video of Alia Bhatt aka Sita will be released soon. Fans all across the nation are waiting for this as Alia Bhatt enjoys a massive fandom.

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. RRR is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.