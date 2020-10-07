RRR: Alia Bhatt set to join Ram Charan, Jr NTR next month, actress is learning Telugu for THIS reason

Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of Sita, will be joining the RRR team soon after she wraps up shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film soon.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is back in action and the filmmaker shared a glimpse of the same as they resumed shooting after almost seven months. While the lead cast of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are back on sets in Hyderabad's Ramoji film city where the pre-Independence era is recreated, a few other cast members are yet to join. One of them is lead actress who will be joining the team in the first week of November, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Alia is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Apart from getting back to the daily grind of shoots, Alia is also reportedly learning Telugu for her first film down South. Turns out, Alia, who is playing the character of Sita in RRR, is keen on dubbing her own lines in Telugu and that's the reason why the actress has already got herself a local tutor.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Alia is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbaii and after wrapping that up, will jump from one era to the next. She is looking forward to making her foray into Telugu cinema with this film, and has been learning the language with a local tutor as she wants to dub her own lines."

Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct. https://t.co/yQ2mP1vA4W@ssrajamouli #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 6, 2020

Apart from Alia, RRR also features in prominent role and the actor has already wrapped up shooting his portions. While the period drama was set for January 2021 release, it will now be releasing in 2021 summer.

