RRR: Alia Bhatt walks out of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer magnum opus? Find out

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Telugu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles has been the talk of the town since its inception. The magnum opus will also star Bollywood actors and in supporting roles. While Ajay Devgn recently completed his part of the shoot in Hyderabad, fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt to join the team. However, SS Rajamouli’s dream project RRR has hit the headlines yet again over reports of Alia Bhatt walking out of the project.

Due to coronavirus spread, the makers have postponed the Pune schedule. But as Alia also has some other big projects Takht, Gangubhai Kathiawadi among others in the kitty, the actress might not be able to give dates later. However, the latest report in IB Times states that the actress is very much a part of the film. A source from the production house was quoted as saying, "Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75 per cent of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 per cent. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it."

RRR will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of Alluri Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Being made on a lavish project, the film is set to release on January 8th, 2021. The Pan-India film will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in South Indian film industry. The upcoming big-project also has International stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody.

Credits :IB Times

