RRR: Alison Doody shares BTS photo with Ray Stevenson from the sets of SS Rajamouli directorial

While Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the lead roles in RRR, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the leading lady. Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles.

We all know that Irish actors Alison Doody and Raj Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles in the magnum opus period drama RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting process too. Videos of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR from the sets made their way to social media. Now, Alison Doody took to her Instagram space and shared a selfie which she took with her costar Ray Stevenson from the film.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Scott and Lady Scott on the sets of RRR”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans and followers took to the comments section and marveled at it. Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars as the leading lady. Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

See her post here:

The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. The makers released a video glimpse of Jr NTR’s first look video after they resumed the shooting. While Ram Charan’s first look video was released on the actor’s birthday, the makers could not release anything on Jr NTR’s birthday owing to the pandemic situation. However, after the video was released, it received some backlash from the public as some opinioned that it was inappropriate. The video glimpse received tremendous response from the fans.

