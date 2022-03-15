RRR: All you need to know about Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer ahead of mega release

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is finally releasing worldwide in cinemas on March 25. The whole of India is looking forward to the movie helmed by Baahubali director. From larger-than-life sets, stellar cast to visuals, music, everything looks grandeur about RRR. Everything looks so massive that no other film wants to compete with RRR at the box office. To note, the film is not a fact-based biopic.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Gear up to witness thrilling twists in the film.

It's a Pan-India film painted on a large canvas.

Ahead of the mega release, here's all you need to know about Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer.

Did you know the inspiration for RRR came from the Hollywood film The Motorcycle Diaries? Yes, SS Rajamouli was fascinated by how a simple character transforms into a revolutionary called Guevara and he decided to structure the characters of his film's protagonists on similar lines.

Exceptionally powerful characters: RRR is based on two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The story of the film opens unveiling them from the time they were away from home in Delhi. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives. Jr NTR has spent almost 2 years to get the right physical appearance for his role in RRR. The magnum opus has been shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria.

Stellar debuts: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt plays Sita and her character arrives at a crucial juncture in the film. She is paired opposite Ram Charan. Olivia Morris as Jennife is NTR's leading lady and Ajay Devgn who also makes his Telugu debut with RRR will be seen in a powerful role in the flashback episode.

Music: The music is composed by M. M. Keeravani and it blends well with the backdrop of the story. The picturization of songs is as powerful as it could be. Janani song is soulful and brings out strong emotions while Naatu Naatu is a peppy, fun number. Dosti, sung by Vedala Hemachandra gives us a glimpse of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's friendship in the film. It celebrates the essence of music. The music adds the right intriguing feel, sounds powerful and is an exceptional piece of art.

SS Rajamouli factor: We all know what he did with Baahubali 1 & 2. He has yet again put together another masterpiece that speaks volumes about his flair for cinematic depth

Made an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR is backed by DVV Danayya. The much-awaited Pan-India film, which is expected to be bigger and better than Baahubali is slated to release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and six other Indian languages on March 25, 2022. This multi-starrer is also releasing in 3D.

National award winner Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. The cinematography for the film is by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.

