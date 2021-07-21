RRR: Amit Trivedi sings a special song with music composer MM Keeravani; Says ‘What an absolute honour’

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie of this year. One of the prime reasons is the star cast and the ace director S.S Rajamouli’s presence. The film features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with the talented stars of the Indian film industry. This movie being made at a colossal budget with a star studded cast and a talented technical crew, has been making waves in the film industry since its inception. While the shooting of RRR is proceeding at a brisk pace in Hyderabad, the makers are busy with the post production work like songs and dubbing is going hand in hand.

Currently, the team of RRR are in the last leg of its shooting schedule and today Alia Bhatt has also joined the sets in Hyderabad. Makers also revealed that they are shooting for a promotional song and also shared glimpses of the shooting set on social media. Popular Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi also sung a song in the pan Indian film RRR and has shared a photo from the sets. The singer shared a photo with the music composer of RRR, MM Keeravani and wrote, “What an absolute honour to have sung for the legendary @mmkeeravaani sir for RRR.”

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Helmed on a massive budget of close to Rs. 400 crore, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.