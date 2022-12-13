RRR bags 2 Golden Globe Nominations: Prabhas says 'Feeling so proud' as he congratulates SS Rajamouli and team

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR created new records of success. The period action drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was highly appreciated not just in India, but also in the West. Adding another feather to its cap, the film has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The movie has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, and Chhello Show were also in the running. The Golden Globe Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 10, 2023.

Sharing the latest recognition on RRR's official Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.” Prabhas, who has worked with director SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali series, congratulated the team with the following words, "Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement."