RRR bags 2 Golden Globe Nominations: Prabhas says 'Feeling so proud' as he congratulates SS Rajamouli and team
As SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged 2 Golden Globe Nominations, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and others shared their excitement through social media.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR created new records of success. The period action drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was highly appreciated not just in India, but also in the West. Adding another feather to its cap, the film has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The movie has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, and Chhello Show were also in the running. The Golden Globe Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 10, 2023.
Sharing the latest recognition on RRR's official Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.” Prabhas, who has worked with director SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali series, congratulated the team with the following words, "Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement."
Check out the post below:
Additionally, an elated Jr NTR Tweeted, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward." Over and above this, Alia Bhatt also reshared the post on her Instagram stories with heart emojis.
About RRR
The cast of RRR includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in key, along with the rest. The venture talks about two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan. Backed by D. V. V. Danayya banner, M. M. Keeravani scored the song and background music for the drama. While K. K. Senthil Kumar is on board the team as the cinematographer, A. Sreekar Prasad is the head of the editing department.
Also Read: RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt is all hearts; Twitterati exults ‘Proud moment for India’