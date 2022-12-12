RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt is all hearts; Twitterati exults ‘Proud moment for India’

It was recently announced that SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The movie has been nominated in two categories for the Golden Globe Awards that will be held in January- Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, among others. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the news of the nomination, and she is all hearts! Twitterati has also expressed their excitement over the news.

The official Instagram handle of the movie RRR shared a post about the same and wrote, “We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.” Alia Bhatt reshared the post on her Instagram stories, and dropped several heart emojis to express her excitement.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has also been rejoicing over the news of RRR’s nominations! While one social media user wrote, “#RRR is nominated for 2 golden globes best international film and best original song for naatu naatu, i can't believe this is happening amazing amazing amazing,” another Twitter user wrote, “Three cheers for #RRR and also for @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 .Proud moment for #INDIA.”