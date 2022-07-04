RRR bags the 2nd best film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, beats Top Gun Maverick, The Batman & more

SS Rajamouli directed and Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer magnum opus RRR, which was nominated as the first Indian film at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, bagged the second position. The pan-Indian film bagged the second-best film as the first position went to Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hollywood Critics Association announced the award. RRR left popular Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent behind and won the runner-up position at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. While netizens are beyond happy about RRR winning the runner-up position, several fans expressed displeasure too. Many fans said that RRR should have been given the award.

For unversed, RRR became the first Indian film to get nominated at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association. Last week, the nominations list was announced and on Saturday, the winners were announced.

RRR became the second-highest-grossing movie at the Indian box office. RRR was the number 1 movie in the world during the weekend, ahead of Hollywood movies The Batman and The Lost City. The film has been garnering acclaim and praise from international celebrities and audiences ever since its streaming on OTT platform, Zee 5 and Netflix.

The big-budget blockbuster hit cinemas on March 25, and recently completed 100 days of its theatrical release on July 2. The makers released a special poster to thank audiences and celebrate the occasion. The film's official social media handles shared the poster and wrote, "RRRIDING HIGHHHH….. 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!"

For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.