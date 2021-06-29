RRR Big Update: Ram Charan and Jr NTR take a fun ride in the new poster; Complete dubbing for 2 languages

The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR have released a new poster along with an update on the film's shoot. Deets inside.

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has set high expectations among the moviegoers right from the start. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to bring the best of cinematic experience for the audience on the big screen. Amidst a huge buzz and with the team wrapping up the final leg shoot of RRR, the makers have released a new poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. One can see, the actors as Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) take a fun ride together on a motorcycle and it is the perfect treat for the audience.

The makers have completed the movie at a brisk pace. Sharing an update about the film's shoot, RRR makers tweeted, "Moving at a rapid pace.. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." Fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them.

Meanwhile, check out the new poster below:

Moving at a rapid pace

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

RRR is India’s biggest film and has a star cast that pans across languages. , and a few international actors will be seen in supporting roles. The film is set for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada amongst many other languages. Produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner, the film has been produced on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore.

Pen Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on October 13, 2021 subject to COVID circumstances.

