RRR big UPDATE: Ram Charan begins shoot for SS Rajamouli directorial; Meet the man behind his intense makeover

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, fronted by Jr NTR and Ram Charan is expected to break box office records like never before. The film, which also has and in a pivotal role, has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. With things getting back to normal amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ram Charan and the team has resumed the shoot from today in Hyderabad. Yes, Charan has finally resumed shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR The makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the best of cinematic experience for the audience.

Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has headed to Hyderabad to set the actor's look for the film. The actor surely looks enigmatic and we already have a glimpse of the same. According to our sources, the team will be shooting for a song in Hyderabad and makers have invested a whopping amount for the same. DVV Danayya is backing this multi starrer project under his banner DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani is onboard for the film's music. RRR releases on October 13, 2021.

Recently, in an interview with Deadlines, Jr NTR spilled the beans on his role and also promised that every action sequence of RRR is designed to make the audience go 'wow'. SS Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad also assured fans that they will feel pain in every action sequence and that it is going to be a different experience for the audience.

RRR also has international star Olivia Morris in lead roles while Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play supporting roles.

