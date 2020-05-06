RRR: Boxer Neeraj Goyat shares a photo alongside Ram Charan as the latter trains for the SS Rajamouli film

Boxer Neeraj Goyat shared a photo alongside Ram Charan from their preparation for the much-awaited film, RRR.

The south star and producer Ram Charan will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated film titled RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Jr NTR in the lead. Now, according to the latest news update, boxer Neeraj Goyat shared a photo alongside Ram Charan from their preparation for the much-awaited film. News reports suggest that Neeraj Goyat is training the south actor for his role in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The latest news update about the south film RRR suggests that the south drama will release on July 31, 2021.

The film has been postponed to January 8, 2021, and now due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis across the globe, the film could see a further delay. The SS Rajamouli film will also feature Bollywood actress and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor . The film will see the two leading stars essay the roles of brave freedom fighters. The film RRR is a period drama which will showcase, Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

Had a great time with AlwaysRamCharan on set of RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/4UDndXPSSl — Neeraj Goyat (GoyatNeeraj) May 3, 2020

But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, all the production and filming work on the films has come to a complete halt. There is no official word on when the makers can get back to shooting the film. The makers of RRR had released the first glimpse of the film on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday, which has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

