RRR: British director Edgar Wright is blown away by Jr NTR's interval scene; SS Rajamouli makers reply him

SS Rajamouli has once again proved his mettle as a filmmaker with his last release RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. Not just in India, but the film is garnering praises from the West as well. Recently, British director Edgar Wright, who is credited with blockbusters like Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Last Night in Soho, saw this highly acclaimed period action drama at the British Film Institute.

Sharing his experience of watching RRR on the big screen, the filmmaker Tweeted, "Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause."

The official page of RRR also thanked him on the micro-blogging site for his kind words, "This is driving us crazy. We are elated to hear from you. Thank you so much @edgarwright!!"

Before this, famous Hollywood personalities like Doctor Strange maker Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Gremlins fame director Joe Dante, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts, Christopher Miller and The Gray Man filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo applauded the movie.

For those of you who have still not watched RRR, it depicts the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem(Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama(Ram Charan) from the early 20th century, who decide to fight for their country.