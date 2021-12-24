RRR cast in BB 15 house; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to be a part of the weekend episode

After The Kapil Sharma Show, RRR stars Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house with director SS Rajamouli. The team was seen reaching the reality show set on Friday. Alia Bhatt kept it cool and casual with a green top and black jeans while Jr NTR once again aced the all-black look. The promotions for the magnum opus are presently underway in full force as the film is all ready for a theatrical release on 7 January 2022.

Just recently, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli graced The Kapil Sharma show where Jr NTR and Ram Charan danced to the tunes of Nacho Nacho, one of the numbers from RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial has an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR takes about revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are keen on revenge from the British rule well as Nizam of Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli inspired the storyline from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s recital. The soundtrack for RRR has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and all the tracks from the film, including Nacho Nacho and Dosti have been very well received by the audience. As a matter of fact, all sneak peeks shared by the cast into the word of RRR have only made the audience more curious about the film. The cinematography of the film has handled by K. K. Senthil Kumar.