RRR Celebration Anthem Promo: Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt flaunt energetic moves in the peppy folk song

The promo video of 'Celebration Anthem' from RRR is out. The makers shared a small glimpse of the song and it is the perfect folk song, which will make you jump from your bed and dance heart out. Titled Etthara Jenda in Telugu and Sholay in Hindi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt can be seen flaunting their energetic dance moves in special track.

The lead actors of the film took to social media to release the promo video and it is currently going viral. The full song will release in all South languages and Hindi on March 14. This joyful track will appear at the end of the movie as a special treat to fans all across the world. With the song release on March 14, the team of RRR will kickstart promotions. Watch the RRR Celebration Anthem here:

Ace Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) is one of the biggest and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, and others in lead roles.

Helmed on a massive budget of close to Rs. 400 crores, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and is slated to hit theatres on March 25.

