RRR Celebration Anthem Out: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt are electrifying in the dance number
Getting the fans excited for their much talked about periodic drama, the RRR makers have dropped the latest song 'Celebration Anthem' from the film. The leads Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt are seen tapping their foot on this energetic number in desi avatars and bring on the energy in this vibrant song.
Check out the song below:
