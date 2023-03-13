RRR: Chiranjeevi to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'World celebrates Naatu Naatu' as it bags Oscar for Best Song

India won the Oscars. Yes, RRR's blockbuster track Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song and the nation can't keep calm. The song has created history to become the first song from any Indian film to win in the Best Song category. This calls for celebrations and celebs to fans, everyone is elated.

As soon as the Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner of Best Original Song, fans and celebs took the internet by fire. Several celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Priyanka Chopra, and others watched the Oscars event live and shared their reaction to Naatu Naatu winning big. Indians are proud of this iconic moment.

Well not just winning the award, the RRR team also made the nation proud by receiving a stand ovation on the performance of Naatu Naatu song at the Oscars stage. The song was performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team. The performance was absolute fire. Everyone was 'naatufied' and the reaction on the Oscars stage is a frame-worthy moment forever.

Proud father Chiranjeevi is over the moon as RRR won the Oscars 2023, which features his son Ram Charan in the lead role. The megastar took to Twitter and reacted to the big news as he wrote, "#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli !. A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie."

Rana Daggubati, who has worked with SS Rajamouli on Baahubali, watched the Oscars 2023 event live and shared his reaction to Naatu Naatu's performance and winning Best Song.

Let's take a look at celebs' and fans' reactions to RRR winning Oscars 2023 for the Naatu Naatu song.

RRR team at Oscars 2023

The entire team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR walked the red carpet of Oscars 2023 with their better halves. The two leads looked dapper in black, while SS Rajamouli opted for a subtle purple kurta. Sharing the image on his Instagram feed, the RRR actor captions it, "Oscar ready!!"

The 95th Academy Awards took place on March 12 at Dolby Stadium in Los Angeles. Oscars 2023 was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Deepika Padukone's introduction for Naatu Naatu on the stage for musical performance is also winning hearts. She couldn't stop smiling just like everyone else.

