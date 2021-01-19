RRR Climax: Ram Charan and Jr NTR finally come together as Ramaraju and Bheem; SS Rajamouli shares a glimpse
Ram Charan and Jr NTR have finally come together for the climax shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Take a look!
Finally, the shooting for Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR's climax scene has begun. SS Rajamouli has shared a glimpse of the same on Twitter.
The CLIMAX shoot has begun!
My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Twitter
You may like these
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli start the next shooting schedule in Mahabaleshwar; Watch VIDEO
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wrap up major action sequence schedule in 50 days; WATCH
Alia Bhatt to reach RRR set in Hyderabad next week, major scene with Ram Charan & Jr NTR on the cards
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue