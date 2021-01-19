  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RRR Climax: Ram Charan and Jr NTR finally come together as Ramaraju and Bheem; SS Rajamouli shares a glimpse

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have finally come together for the climax shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Take a look!
11818 reads Mumbai
RRR Climax: Ram Charan and Jr NTR finally come together as Ramaraju and Bheem; SS Rajamouli shares a glimpse
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Finally, the shooting for Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR's climax scene has begun. SS Rajamouli has shared a glimpse of the same on Twitter. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli start the next shooting schedule in Mahabaleshwar; Watch VIDEO
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wrap up major action sequence schedule in 50 days; WATCH
RRR Diwali Treat: Jr NTR and Ram Charan look dashing in these latest photos for the festive season
Alia Bhatt to reach RRR set in Hyderabad next week, major scene with Ram Charan & Jr NTR on the cards
RRR: Ram Charan to release Jr NTR's first look from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus on THIS date
RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence